The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has formally nominated its president Fleetwood Haiya as its candidate for the presidency of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Haiya, already endorsed by entities such as the Beach Soccer Association, National Coaches Association, and Women’s Football, emerges as a formidable contender in the upcoming FAM elections.

According to SULOM official communication received, Dr. Zetu Khonje has been put forth as the nominee for the position of second vice president while Felista Dossi has been nominated for the role of Women’s Representative.

Additionally, Muhammad Seleman has been nominated as a member of the FAM executive committee.

The stage is set for a competitive race as Haiya faces off against the incumbent FAM President, Walter Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu, who has secured nominations from the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), Central Region Football Association (CRFA), and the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA), has been at the helm of FAM for two decades.

In a recent Press Briefing in Blantyre, Nyamilandu indicated that this will be his final bid for the current position.

The nomination process is slated to conclude on November 16, 2023, with the crucial vote for the top position within the Malawi FA scheduled for December 16, 2023, in Mzuzu.

By Romeo Umali