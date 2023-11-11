Cyclone Freddy Goodwill Ambassadors, former presidents Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi have indicated that they are expecting more funding from well-wishers to build 1,000 houses for Cyclone Freddy survivors next year.

This was disclosed during the handover ceremony of 10 houses to some Cyclone Freddy survivors in Mulanje district.

“We are committed to building more houses in the country and from January 2024 we expect to receive funding from other well-wishers to construct 1,000 houses,” said Muluzi.

On her part, former President Joyce Banda expressed satisfaction with the first phase of the construction.

Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, reaffirmed government’s commitment to continue working with the two ambassadors to assist cyclone Freddy survivors in the country.

Meanwhile, the houses have been constructed at Ntambalika village in the area of Traditional Authority T/A Njema in the district.