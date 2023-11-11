Islamic Relief Malawi has said it is committed to helping the Government of Malawi in hunger eradication drive among hunger-stricken communities.

The organization’s food security and livelihood coordinator, Christopher Malamba, said the organization will soon start implementing a food security and livelihood rehabilitation project which aims at building resilience but also promoting best farming practices to Farmers in an effort to reduce hunger.

The project will be implemented in three group village heads areas in Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka District.

Apart from improving the food security status of the beneficiaries, Malamba added that the project will also help in addressing gender-based violence (GBV) related issues but also promoting entrepreneurial skills among the youths.

“We anticipate to work with 300 farming households translating into 1500 individual beneficiaries which will include among others; households living below the poverty line, child-headed families and people living with various forms of disabilities,” said Malamba.

The K325 Million funded project is a response to a report by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee Report which shows that over 3 million people will face acute food shortage in the country this year.

Islamic Relief Malawi is implementation the two year-long project in Ulongwe Extension Planning Area (EPA) with financial support from Islamic Relief-United Kingdom.