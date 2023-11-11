Flames coach Patrick Mebedi has included striker Gabadinho Mhango in his 25-man squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Liberia and Tunisia later this month.

Malawi will travel to Liberia for their opening group H match on Friday, November 17, before hosting Tunisia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, November 21

South Africa based striker Gabadinho Mhango has returned to the squad after missing two 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Ethiopia and Guinea.

Other foreign based players in the squad are goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, who plays for Black leopards in South Africa, and defender Denis Chembezi of Iraq’s Al-Qasim SC . Mozambique based duo of captain John Banda and Lloyd Njaliwa and Zambia based Chifunda Mphasi have also made the list.

The Flames will leave for Liberia on Monday through Kamuzu International airport in Lilongwe.

The following is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (Wakawaka Tigers FC),Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserve),Br Munthali (Black Leopards FC)

Defenders: Mark Lameck (Blue Eagles FC), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO)Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Nickson Mwase Tatenda M’balaka (Silver Strikers), Chembezi Denis (Al-Qasim SC), Blessings Mpokera (FCB Nyasa Bullets)

Midfielders: Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars) Chrispin Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserve), Wisdom Mpinganjira, Francisco Madinga (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers),Lloyd Aaron (Civil Service United),Frank Willard, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma (FCB Nyasa Bullets), John Banda ( UD Songo), Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors).

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Gabadinho Mhango (Moroka Swallows)

Source: FAM