Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody a 23-year-old woman for dumping her baby in a toilet.

Police say the incident occurred on November 6, 2023 at Engucwini in Mzimba District.

According to police, the suspect Stella Phiri was sent by her mother to a maize mill but she complained of stomach pains.

On her return from the maize mill, the stomach pains persisted and she entered in a nearby toilet where she delivered a baby and dumped the child in the toilet. She proceeded on her journey going back home with maize flour.

Some minutes later someone entered in the toilet and heard the cry of a baby and immediately alerted villagers who rushed to the scene. They managed to demolish the toilet and retrieve the baby.

The baby was rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital where it is receiving treatment.

Police managed to arrest the suspect and also referred the suspect to the same hospital as she is not feeling well.

The suspect will appear before court as soon as she gets discharged from the hospital.