South African singer Ami Faku is set to perform in Lilongwe at Kumbali Country Lodge on Saturday, 11 November, 2023.

The artist will perform with Lawi and George Kalukusha at the Kumbali Live concert which has been organised by Lawi Music Group together with Standard Bank.

The artist is expected to arrive in the country on Saturday 11 November, the same day she is performing.

Speaking to Malawi24, Lawi said people should expect great performances from Ami Faku, George Kalukusha and himself.

He added that the concert will be one of the best and people will create beautiful memories with friends and family.

“People should come and enjoy the best of music from Malawi and South Africa together under the beautiful Malawi skies at Kumbali live,”

“Right now, everything is in order. Standard Bank ensured we are well provided for, giving us a chance to focus on giving out our best. The usual challenge with events has been that the creative has a handful of responsibilities before events which easily affects the overall outcome,” said Lawi.

Some of the popular songs of Ami Faku include Abalele, Asibe Happy, Imali and Fatela.