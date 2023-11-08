A fuel tanker with three people on board overturned in Chiweta Hills in Rumphi on Tuesday night.

Rumphi Police public relations officer Sub Inspector Noel Kamchenga has told the local media this morning that three people who are trapped in the vehicle are feared dead. He added that added efforts to remove the three were still underway.

According to Kamchenga, the fuel tanker was travelling from Mzuzu going to Karonga direction with three people on board when the crash happened.

When the vehicle was travelling in Chiweta Hills, driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle went off road and overturned several times.

The people who are trapped include the driver of the tanker and two passengers.