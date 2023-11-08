Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody a 21-year-old man for killing his 91-year-old grandfather and removing his private parts.

Confirming the development, Macfaren Mseteka of Mzimba Police has identified the suspect as Simon Ndabadaba and the deceased as Lyton Ndabadaba.

Mseteka said the incident took place on 2 September 2023, in the village of Inkosi M’mbelwa, Mkondowanjovu at Jenda in the district.

Mseteka alleged that the suspect confessed that the motive for the killing was to sell the private parts but the attempt to sell the genitals failed and the organs were discarded in a graveyard.

He also indicated that the suspect was in cahoots with his friends and they worked together in the act.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for the two suspects who were part of the murder and are on the run.