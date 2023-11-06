Fleetwood Haiya, president of the Super League of Malawi (Sulom), has been accused of betraying Sulom affiliates following his interest to contest as president for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), less than a year after being trusted to lead Sulom for four years.

On Sunday in Mzuzu, Haiya, who was elected as Sulom president in February last year, announced his intention to contest as FAM president saying he has been pressured by affiliates who already nominated him.

“This is a shared vision and a commitment to transform (Malawian) Football to greater heights,” he stated whilst adding that his manifesto will soon be shared to the public.

Reacting to this development, Sports Analyst, Parry Chinyama, lashed at Haiya saying he has not finished a year in his current office.

“This is a betrayal to the affiliates who voted for him. He was voted to be in office for 4 Years, what is this? This is not fair,” Chinyama said.

Meanwhile, former Football Administrator, Kondi Msungama, thinks the interest by Haiya is recommended.

“He has a constitutional right and this will bring forth competition. I know his track record as an administrator at FCB Nyasa Big and the remarkable changes he has made at Sulom are forces to reckon with,” Msungama said.

Haiya was elected as President of Sulom in February and Sports Analyst Dan Chemis believes if he wins then his vice will take over, who is also a determined leader.

“This is healthy I’m football and the league will run smoothly. Mind you there’s Gilbert Mitawa there who will replace him,” Chemis said.

In a recent communiqué signed by FAM’s General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, the Elective General Assembly will be held on Saturday, 16 December in Mzuzu.

At the moment, all member associations are nominating their candidates with a 16 November, 2023 date as the deadline.