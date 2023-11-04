Mzuzu University bus involved in accident

Mzuzu University students have been involved in an accident on their way to Nkhata Bay on November 4, 2023

Mzuzu University bus with students on board has been involved in a road accident at Kanduli this morning when the students were on a trip to Nkhata-Bay,

One of the students who was on board has told Malawi24 that the accident was caused due to malfunction of brakes of the bus registration number MZ10315 .

Currently, the injured students have been rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The bus was carrying year 4 students who are studying hospitality management and culinary arts and they were on their way to Nkhata-bay for an education visit.

By: Ben Bongololo, Mzuzu

