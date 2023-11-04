Mzuzu University bus with students on board has been involved in a road accident at Kanduli this morning when the students were on a trip to Nkhata-Bay,

One of the students who was on board has told Malawi24 that the accident was caused due to malfunction of brakes of the bus registration number MZ10315 .

Currently, the injured students have been rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The bus was carrying year 4 students who are studying hospitality management and culinary arts and they were on their way to Nkhata-bay for an education visit.

By: Ben Bongololo, Mzuzu