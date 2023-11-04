Syrian club Tishreen has terminated the contract with Malawian striker Khuda Myaba hours after the club lost a Syrian Premier League game.

Tishreen has announced the termination in a post on the club’s Facebook Page on Friday night.

The statement did not provide an explanation on why the Myaba’s contract has been terminated.

The announcement was made hours after the club lost away to Alwathba 2-0 in the fourth-round matches of the Syrian Premier League. Myaba started the game.

Myaba joined the Syrian Club in August. After his arrival, he helped his side to win their August Cup as he scored 4 goals in 3 games. He also registered 2 assists. However, he has failed to score in several games for the club.

The Malawian striker joined Tishreen after terminating his contract with Polokwane City of South Africa in June. Before leaving for South Africa, Myaba played for Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers in Malawi.