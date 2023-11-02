Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu Manda on Thursday inspected Mzuzu Stadium where he said he is satisfied with the pitch and ordered the association’s Club Licensing Committee to come up with a determination on the status of the stadium within 48 hours.

Manda added that he is satisfied with renovation works by Mzuzu City Council.

“I have no problem with the pitch so far, it is now playable and they have met all short-term requirements we requested.

“For now, it can start hosting games for this season but on a long term, Mzuzu needs a new state of the art stadium, so within 48 hours, they should tell the public of the new status of the stadium,” Nyamilandu said.

Yotamu Mtafya who works at Mzuzu City Council said as a council they worked hard to maintain the stadium in the short term and are still looking to maintain some areas of long term.

Members from FIFA through Fam’s Club Licensing committee Maxwell Mtonga inspected the stadium on Tuesday and they are yet to make a determination.

Mzuzu Stadium was banned from hosting matches in August this year following complaints from coaches.