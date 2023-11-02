Malawi Police on Wednesday arrested three police officers for allegedly selling Indian hemp (chamba) which the police had confiscated from suspects.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya has identified the three as Inspector Nelson Gulani, Sub/Inspector Milward Chakumanika and Sergeant Robert Kapalamula.

He said investigations by detectives from national police headquarters established that the three sold to a drug dealer about 800 kilograms of Indian hemp.

The illegal drugs had been confiscated from another suspected drug dealer following a tip-off from well-wishers in the district.

Meanwhile, the officers appeared before Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court today on the charge of abuse of office, contrary to section 95 of the penal code.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them and have since been granted bail