The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has banned Mzuzu and Civo Stadiums from hosting official elite matches effective

The matches include the Super League and national phase of cup competitions.

The development follows FAM instituted inspections conducted on 27 July 2023, as for Mzuzu Stadium, and 28 July 2023 as for Civo Stadium, which highlighted a number of shortfallthe two facilities.

As for Mzuzu Stadium, the report highlights poor state of the pitch, official authorized capacity not known, poor players tunnel, missing technical benches, poor condition of perimeter fence, poor dressing rooms, no public address system and dilapidated scoreboard.

For Civo stadium, the main issues are non-functional public toilets, official authorized capacity not known, non-functional public address system, poor condition of perimeter fence, and lack of scoreboard among others.

Authorities for both stadiums have been notified of FAM’s position and the urgent nature of the situation at hand.

The ban at Mzuzu Stadium comes hours after Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach Mark Harrison described the pitch as unplayable and not fit to host elite football competitions

Mzuzu Stadium is home to Moyale Barracks and Ekwendeni Hammers who will now be forced to use either Rumphi Stadium or Karonga Stadium for their matches whilst Civo was hosting Kamuzu Barracks, Extreme FC and Civil Service United.

The three teams will either choose Nankhaka Stadium, Bingu National Stadium, or Champions Stadium in Mponela.

Source: FAM