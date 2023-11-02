The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has sentenced a 30-year-old man to seven months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing two bottles of Nivea body lotion from Ekhaya Shop.

Blantyre Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Constable Ivy Mwalabu has identified the convict as Godfrey Fisha who according to State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Mark Kanyinji, committed the offence last Saturday on October 28, 2023.

Prosecutor Kanyinji told the court that the accused person entered the shop as a customer and after stealing the bottles, he hid them in his top and was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

The matter was reported to Police and upon searching him, two bottles of Nivea body lotion all valued at K17, 000 were recovered. When he appeared before the court, Fisha pleaded guilty to the charge of shop lifting.

In his antecedents, Kanyinji pleaded with the court for a stiff punishment saying that the convict is a repeat offender and was previously sentenced to three-month suspended jail term.

Passing his sentence, First Grade Magistrate, Soka Banda agreed with the state and proceeded to sentence the convict to seven months imprisonment with hard labour.

Godfrey Fisha comes from Chafa village in the area of Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo district.