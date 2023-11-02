Police in Mangochi are keeping a 34-year-old woman, Sarah Gerald, on allegations that she forcibly took a 4-year-old girl with albinism as collateral after the child’s mother failed to repay a loan of K20,000 she borrowed from the suspect.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that Gerald was arrested at M’baluku Trading Centre in the district.

Daudi said that the suspect is well-known loan shark at the said Trading Centre. On September 12, 2023, Chinjala borrowed K50,000 with a 50 percent interest rate, making the total repayment amount K75,000.00, which was due by October 30, 2023.

She explained that Chinjala managed to repay K55,000.00 before the due date but was left with a K20,000.00 balance that she couldn’t settle due to financial constraints.

“It is alleged that on November 1, 2023, the suspect angrily visited Chinjala’s house to demand the outstanding balance. However, when Chinjala requested more time, the suspect became angry,” she explained.

She went on to say that Gerald entered the house and took some household items, including the 4-year-old girl with albinism, as collateral, vowing to return the child only upon full debt settlement.

The matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station, who promptly responded, rescued the child, and apprehended the suspect.

Sarah, who is from Magalasi Village in Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District, has been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. She is expected to appear in court soon.