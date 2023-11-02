Organisers of Tumaini Festival say everything is set for the festival which will start today and end on Saturday, 4 November 2023 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district.

Speaking to Malawi24, one the organisers of the Festival Cedric Vahid said all the preparations are done and the event will bring on board various performances from Malawi and abroad.

He added that the event will also show various skills and talents from the Dzaleka refugee camp.

“We have a very good line up to make the festival extraordinary. People should expect top performances from top local artists such as TayGrin, Eli Njuchi, Suffix and so many talented artists,” said Vahid.

According to Vahid, talents from the Dzaleka Refugee Camp will also spice up the event.

“Dzaleka has talent and Tumaini festival exposes this talent to the world. Come and enjoy the Amahoro drummers, Dzaleka Acrobatics, Breathe of Life and Salama Africa dancers among others,” said Vahid.

Vahid also noted that the Tumaini Letu is committed to continuing to use the festival through entertainment and artistic expression to promote intercultural harmony, mutual understanding, and peaceful coexistence between refugees and their host country.

Tumaini festival is a unique cultural event which uses entertainment and artistic expression to promote intercultural harmony, mutual understanding, and peaceful coexistence between refugees and their host community. It is the only festival of its kind in the world that is held within a refugee camp.

Tumaini Festival was founded in 2014. It is an extraordinary example of a large-scale cultural event within a refugee camp, created and run by refugees in collaboration with the surrounding host community, for the benefit of both. It also serves as a platform for advocacy on refugee rights.