Shooter Mwai Kumwenda has excused herself from the Malawi National Netball Team’s squad for the Fast5 Netball World Series.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has today released the squad for the tournament slated for November 11 to 12, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Netball Association of Malawi General Secretary Isaac Chimwala has told the local media that Kumwenda is not in the squad because she excused herself to give a chance to youngsters.

Kumwenda who plays for Melbourne Vixens in Australia is currently in Malawi on vacation.

Blue Eagles centre Takondwa Lwazi who announced her resignation from Queens after the South Africa Netball World Cup is also not in the squad.

However, United Kingdom based Joyce Mvula who plays for Leeds Rhinos and Towers Vinkhumbo who plays for Sirens have been named in the squad.

Civonets duo Cynthia Nkhunga and Mary Nyirenda, Mafco’s Amina Msusa, Kukoma Diamonds goalkeeper Shabel Bengo, Thandie Galeta of Kamuzu Barracks and Shira Simba of Prison Queens are some of the players called up

Others are Loreen Ngwira and Martha Dambo of First Choice Tigresses.