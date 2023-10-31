The remains of Traditional Authority Kachenga, who died yesterday at the age of 39, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 1st November, 2023 in Balaka.

Balaka District Information Officer, Mary Makhiringa, has confirmed in a statement Malawi24 has seen.

The deceased chief, real name, Mary Saidi, died in the noon hours of Monday, 30th November, 2023 in the course of receiving medical treatment at Zomba Central Hospital where she was referred to from Balaka District Hospital.

The late Saidi was elevated to the throne of Traditional Authority in February 2021 after serving as Sub-Traditional Authority from 2016 to early 2021.

She has died at the age of 39 and is survived by five children and three grandchildren.l