Malawi National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) has announced the start of a storytelling tour involving the screening of folktales, folksongs and digitized historical footage in communities, providing the communities with access to stories that have been passed down through generations.

A statement dated 27 October and signed by Malawi National Commission for UNESCO Senior Assistant Executive Secretary Christopher Magomelo, says the tour will be conducted across 13 districts in Malawi from 30th October to 4th December, 2023.

In each community, a free of charge event will be held and it will involve screening of footage of folktales that were filmed in the 13 districts as well as digitized historical footage that provides a glimpse into Malawi’s past.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to access to a mobile library, stocked with approximately 5,000 books.

The tour will start at Chiwalo Village, T/A Liwonde in Machinga on October 30 and the next stop will be Mlumbe Village T/A Mlumbe in Zomba on November 1 before going to Mtepha Village, T/A Nazombe in Phalombe on November 3 and Ntholola Village, T/A Ngolongololiwa in Thyolo on November 5.

Other communities where screening will take place include Mphamba Village, Paramount TA Lungu in Chikwawa on November 7 and Chabuka Village, T/A Ngabu in Nsanje on November 9.

In the Central Region, the tour will start on November 22 at Nyoka Village, T/A Nyoka in Mchinji. Screning will also take place at Nthiko Village, T/A Wimbe in Kasungu on November 24, at Dzoole Village, T/A Dzoole in Dowa on November 26 and at Chauma Village, T/A Chauma in Dedza on November 28.

In the Northern Region, screening will take place at Mwangwabila Village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga on November 30, Mtungula Village, T/A Mwalweni in Rumphi on December 2 and lastly at Kauta Village, T/A Fukamapiri, Nkhata Bay on December 4.

The “Safeguarding Malawian Folktales and Folksongs through Documentation” and “Transmission, Re-Housing and Digitization of 16mm film at the National Records and Archives Services of Malawi” project was launched in 2012 and is being implemented by the National Library Service (NLS) for folktales and Music Crossroads Malawi for folksongs.

As one way of implementing the convention for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage which Malawi adopted in 2010, the project aims to digitally record and document folktales and folksongs to celebrate and safeguard Malawian culture.

The project seeks to promote the value and significance of oral storytelling and to foster a deeper understanding of cultural roots. As part of the project activities, NLS also conducts storytelling sessions every Saturday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the National Library in City Centre, Lilongwe.

Currently, preparations are underway to make the database for folktales and digitized films accessible in National Libraries across Malawi.