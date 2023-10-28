Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers have mammoth tasks to keep pace with current log leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the title race when they play crucial games this weekend.

The Lali Lubani boys, who lastly won the TNM Super League in 2017, will be welcomed by Bangwe All Stars, while the Central Bankers, who won the championship a decade ago, are in the Northern Region for two matches against Karonga United and Chitipa United, respectively.

But before these matches, Extreme FC, a side that has already been relegated, will host Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium on Saturday.

We preview all the five matches…

Saturday, 28 October 2023

Extreme FC v Blue Eagles

The Mchinji based side has already waved goodbye to the top flight football after registering only four wins, six draws, and 17 losses to lie bottom of the table with 18 points from 27 games.

At this moment, they have nothing to lose, and they face a side currently fighting for a top eight finish. As it is, Eagles need more points than their opponents, but they face a huge task against the rookies who forced them to a goalless draw in the first round.

It’s a match that can go either way.

Sunday, 29 October 2023

Karonga United v Silver Strikers

Another tricky fixture on the cards for the Central Bankers who are still in the title race even though Peiter De Jongh, for the first time, admitted that the title was for ‘Bullets’ to lose.

A win over the Northern Region based side will see them cutting the gap with the log leaders to four points, but they will have more games in hand to play, a situation that would make it very difficult for the area 47 based side to win the championship.

Their opponents are also fighting for a top four/eight finish, and in recent years, they have proved to be a tough nut to crack whenever they are playing at their home.

Silver have to win the match at all cost, and on the other hand, Karonga also need all the points in order to keep their top four/eight hopes alive.

Bangwe All Stars v Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

A title on the line for Mark Harrison’s charges who, if they don’t win it this time around, have themselves to blame. For a period of a month, Bullets were not involved in league games due to their CAF Champions League engagements. But the Nomads couldn’t capitalize as they kept on dropping points in important matches.

Now, they find themselves three points behind their rivals who have two games in hand. For Wanderers to keep pace with them, they need all the points against Bangwe All Stars, a side pushing for a Top four finish.

With their recent struggle in front of goals, Wanderers have to put extra gear in order to overcome such a resilient side.

Any negative result will put Bullets at an advantage for their fifth straight league title.

This will be another ultimate test for the 2017 league winners, but if they put their house in order, they can collect all the points with ease.

Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Chitipa United v Silver Strikers

This will probably be Silver’s make or break match in the title race (depending on the outcome of their Sunday’s match against Karonga United). Chitipa United has been a revelation this season with brilliant performances against the top three teams, and their only defeat against the top three teams was at the hand of Bullets who beat them 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

They held Silver to a goalless draw in the first leg, beat Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium and beat Bullets at Karonga Stadium, and finished the first round in the third position. Surely, they will push the Bankers to the limits in order to keep their top four hopes alive, and possibly run away from Kamuzu Barracks, Karonga United and Bangwe All Stars in the top four finish race.

On the other hand, the Bankers have to win at all costs in order to still remain in contention for the title. Negative results for them in these two games will officially bring an end to their title ambitions this season.

Red Lions v Ekwendeni Hammers

The relegation battle has intensified between the bottom placed teams with less than five games remaining in the current season.

Red Lions have struggled as they currently sit in the 15th position with 25 points, and a win will see them dislodging Moyale Barracks, who are also stuck in the bottom three.

The soldiers need to win all their remaining games if they are to survive the chop, and the first assignment is to beat the Northern Region based side, currently sitting two points above the relegation zone. It’s a match that all the teams need to win to avoid dropping to the Premier Divisions of their respective regions.