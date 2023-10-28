President Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged all Malawians in the country to support war veterans and ex-servicemen in the Poppy Appeal Week.

Chakwera, who is also the Malawi Defence Force Commander said this during the inauguration of the 2023 Poppy Appeal Week in Lilongwe.

He said there is need to support the war veterans as well as the ex-servicemen as they sacrificed their sleep so that civilians can sleep peacefully.

“The war veterans, through their dedication, discipline and patriotism, contributed to the wellbeing of the Malawi Defence Force and as such deserve our highest memory,” said Chakwera.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of Veterans and Ex-servicemen League of Malawi (VELOM), General Henry Odillo Retired, appreciated Chakwera’s commitment in supporting and guiding their organisation.

He added that their target in the Poppy Appeal Week is to raise K100 million which will be used to maintain houses of war veterans at the war memorial home in Zomba.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has bought the first Poppy flower at K2 million.