The Government of the People’s Republic of China has donated K32,780,000 to Shaping Our Future Foundation to support the education sector in assisting underprivileged students.

Receiving the donation, First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera said the donation will allow underprivileged students attain good education.

“This donation will improve quality education in the country and the donation will be channelled towards beneficiaries who are less privileged in order to help them attain and realize their education dreams,” said Chakwera.

In his remarks, Wang Hao, Chinese Charge De Affair, said the donation is part of the scholarship programme initiative which is assisting secondary students to further pursue their studies.

Education Programme coordinator, Lawrence Kayesa said through the donation 90 students, 82 girls and 8 boys from different secondary schools will be assisted with school fees as well as examination fees.