The Mental Health and Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (ASRHR) Hacklab has shortlisted the MentalLab app among the top six African.

Run by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the competition aims at identifying innovative and fundable solutions to issues related to Mental Health and ASRHR.

MentalLab, which was developed by Caring Hands, has been shortlisted as one of the six finalists in the category beating over 200 solutions from Across Africa.

The final event will take place at the Youth Connekt Africa Summit, which takes place from 8-12 December 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event will bring together other young innovators, investors, and business leaders in the region.

Caring Hands Director Christine Mhone said being shortlisted among the top six in this competition is a remarkable achievement.

“Not just for our team but for everyone who has been advocating for better mental health support in Africa.

“For the future of mental health in Malawi and across Africa, this opportunity will help to remove the stigma on mental health illnesses, educate the masses, create awareness, create and increase open dialogue for solutions, remove labels from victims, make people more sensitive towards mental health illnesses, encourage more people to seek help and encourage more people to take up the mental health profession,” Mhone said.

She said this would encourage innovators in Africa to create more innovations in the health sector in general and specifically mental health.

“This opportunity will emphasize the importance of mental health as physical health. Mental health remains a pressing concern across Africa, with many individuals struggling to access appropriate care and support. The recognition of this app in this competition underscores the importance of addressing these challenges and the potential of technology to make a difference.

“The shortlisting not only brings honor to us but also shines a spotlight on the crucial issue of mental health in Malawi and Africa. With this recognition, we hope to attract more attention, resources, and partnerships to scale up the impact of our innovation and ultimately improve the mental well-being of millions across the continent,” she said.

This 6th edition of the Youth Connect Africa Summit is organised by Youth Connekt Africa Hub and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Summit is expected to convene over 20,000 young people, government officials, corporate leaders, and development champions.