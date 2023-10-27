More than 135 artists have been nominated for this year’s Maso Awards slated for 25th November 2023 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The nominations were released yesterday and voting started the same day.

Speaking to Malawi24, Maso Awards Chief Executive Officer Augustine Mukisi said preparations are in progress and this year’s event will run under the theme; ‘Towards wealth creation and self-reliance through arts’.

“We believe arts can take a big role in achieving Malawi 2063 agenda hence coming up with this theme” said Mukisi.

Some of the categories include Best Artist (Male) which has Malinga Mafia, Driemo, Zeze Kingston, Kell Kay and Eli Njuchi as nominees.

The category of Best Artist (Female) has Kellie Devine Njuchi, Temwa, Tuno, Leslie and Keturah.

According to Mukisi, there shall be the red-carpet opening up the event at 5PM on 25th November followed by the award show at 7PM to 10:00PM.

The event has 35 categories where 32 are permanent while three are temporary and have been added to reflect the theme.

The three temporary categories are innovative entrepreneur of the year (Honorary award), best Corporate event sponsor of the year and best Corporate art event promoter/procurement of the year.

The voting for 2023 Maso Awards which started yesterday 26th October, 2023 will run up 24th November, 2023 and voting will be done.