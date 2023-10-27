A 38-year-old man is in police custody in Phalombe for operating an unregistered technical college where 40 students were enrolled and they were paying up to K68,000 as fees.

Phalombe Police Station spokesperson Jimmy Kapanga identified the suspect as Samuel Kumwenda. The suspect opened the Phalombe Development College at Misewufolo in the district and registered about 40 students.

Kapanga said that the college opened its doors on September 17, 2023 and students were paying K68, 000 for some programs, K38, 000 for technical courses and K8, 000 as registration fee.

Students reported to police that the school lacked learning materials and they wanted the owner to give them back their money.

Police established that the college Kumwenda was running without a college registration certificate from the Ministry of Education and National Council of Higher Education (NCHE).

This led to his arrest on the charge of operating an unregistered college which contravenes Section 55 of Education Act, 2014.

Kumwenda hails from Namasalima village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntumanji in Zomba district.