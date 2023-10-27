The second edition of the Mzuzu Summer Fashion Show will be held at the Springs Park this Friday (27th October) with lots of appetizing activities lined up on the menu.

This year’s fashion show comes against the background of a very successful inaugural one which was held in the same month last year where fashion designers and modelists came from several countries in the eastern and southern African regions.

Announcing the return of the fashion extravaganza the event’s Creative Director Vincent Mndolo said the hip-hop king Tay Grin alongside the trending Afro-pop duo Aidfest and Kineo Madness will be among the artists entertaining the audience.

Mndolo said those attending the show this year should expect a vibrant and catchy fusion of fashion and music.

“This year’s Summer Fashion Show will be bigger and much better as we are geared to deliver an exhilarating experience with stunning runway displays, latest trends and designs from talented local and regional designers.

“Additionally, there will be captivating musical performances from renowned artists; Tay Grin, Aidfest and Kineo Madness and other supporting artists selected to create a dynamic and entertaining atmosphere for all,” said Mndolo.

He also added that the event will feature an impressive line-up of designers, including Sally-Saw Fashion, Base Creative and Ellen Designs, each bringing unique styles and creativity to the podium,” he added.

One of the designers trading under the banner Ellen Designs said despite the Malawi fashion industry facing several challenges which include limited access to funds and resources, lack of manufacturing textiles and limited market exposure the Friday showdown is a must not miss opportunity.

“There is a need for more capacity-building opportunities to enhance the skills and knowledge of local designers.

“However, despite these challenges, the fashion industry in Malawi is resilient and continuously evolving and offering a platform for growth and innovation,” she said.

Speaking in a separate interview, Chief Executive Officer for Sally-Saw Fashion and Design, Sally Khethiwe. Nyirenda urged fashion lovers from Mzuzu City and surrounding areas to patronize the event.

“We invite you to immerse yourselves in a world of style and creativity at the Summer Fashion Show. Come and rediscover the richness of local talent, witness breath-taking designs and experience the magic of fashion and music coming together in a spectacular event,” Khethiwe said.

Lucky winners of a ruffle draw to be conducted on the day will go away with air tickets to one of Africa’s captivating tourism destinations, the island of Zanzibar.