Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States accredited to Malawi, namely; Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the representative of the Government of Malawi have made appeal to the international community for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Reading a joint statement, the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi, Agnes Kayola, pointed out that this decision is in line with the african Union (AU) resolution to support Zimbabwe as it embarks on reviving its economy.

“We, as SADC Member states, stand in solidarity with the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, as we call for the unconditional and immediate removal of the illegal sanctions and other punitive measures imposed on Zimbabwe to pave way for the socio-economic transformation and economic development of the country without any hindrance,” reads part of the statement.

In an interview, Deputy Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Malawi, Lovermore Matemera explained that the sanctions are a result of land reforms which Zimbabwe embarked on in 2000 which turned into a bilateral issue between Zimbabwe and British Government.

Following failed negotiation between the two parties, the British government influenced other western contries to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“As we speak now Zimbabwe is under ZIDERA, United States (US) sponsored sanctions which are causing the country not to receive any development funds from the International Monetory Fund (IMF) and World bank,” he said.

The Deputy Ambassador further highlighted that Zimbabwe has emberrked on a re-engagement drive with all countries in an effort to access capital.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been saying that Zimbabwe is an enemy to none and a friend to all. The President is engaging the west and international financial institutions for Zimbabwe to access capital,” Matemera said.

Reported by Praise Alemekezeke Dzenza