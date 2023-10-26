President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised on the need for university students to be innovative in order to strengthen capacity of institutions and organisations in bringing solutions for the country.

President Chakwera made the remarks Thursday at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda campus during the 7th congregation graduation of 2,120 students.

Chakwera, who is also Chancellor of LUANAR, said the graduates have endless opportunities and great responsibilities of contributing to finding solutions to food security, protecting the environment, fighting diseases and climate change challenges.

“You have a responsibility to serve your country with integrity, dedication and sacrifice. You have the opportunity and responsibility to do great and unimaginable things and to put Malawi on the map by outperforming other nationalities,” he said.

The President said education is a constitutional and human right and as such he will ensure that no student fail to purse their education due to lack of school fees.

However, the President said he is aware of accommodation challenges faced by several universities in the country and has assured people in the country of his government’s commitment to addressing the problem.

“For a start, my government will soon construct hostels for LUANAR at its Natural Resources College (NRC) and Bunda campus that will accommodate over 1,000 students,” he said.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda assured government and the general public that apart from providing quality education to the students, the university has also embarked on revamping its university mega farm in line with the Malawi 2063.

Professor Kaunda said LUANAR is aware that the Malawi 2063 blue print pillar number 1 of Agriculture and Commercialisation can only be achieved if the university can take a lead.

Of the 2,120 graduates, 701 are females, 1,419 are male and four of them have graduated with distinction.

Reported by Andrew Mkonda