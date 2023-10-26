Football Association of Malawi has released a list of nominees for the 2023 FDH Bank Cup players’ awards.

The three awards up for grabs are the Player of the Tournament, Discovery of the Tournament and Best Goalkeeper.

Top goal scorer latter was already claimed by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who scored four goals.

Bullets midfielder Patrick Mwaungulu, Mafco Defender Paul Ndhlovu, and Dedza Dynamos striker Clement Nyondo will compete for the Playthe Tournament.

Super sub-Ephraim Kondowe of Bullets, Santhe goalkeeper Zahaya Malithano, and Extreme goalkeeper Mclean Mwale have been nominated for the Discovery of the Tournament award.

The three nominees for the goalkeeper of the tournament are Malithano, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers stopper William Thole, and Rabson Chiyenda of Bullets.

The winners will be crowned at a special ceremony to be hosted by the sponsors FDH Bank at a date to be confirmed in due course.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka, the Competitions Technical Study group produced the nominations after analyzing the Competitions statistics.

Zakazaka said a selected group of coaches under the National Coaches Association, who were responsible for selecting Player of the Match in the competition and some football journalists will vote for the awards.

Below are Briefs on the Nominees

Player of the Tournament

Name: Patrick Mwaungulu

Position: Midfielder

Club: FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 5

Total Minutes played: 435

Player of the Match: 3

Goals: 2

Assists: 6

Mwaungulu was one of the few ever-present members as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets defended the FDH Bank Cup. He started all the five matches and played four full matches. He won three Player of the Match awards including the final against MAFCO. He was involved in 8 of Bullets 13 goals in the competition, scoring two and assisting 6.

Name: Paul Ndhlovu

Position : Defender

Club: MAFCO

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 5

Total Minutes played: 442

Player of the Match: 1

Goals: 1

MAFCO had one of their best runs in a cup competition in recent year as they reached their first Cup final in 10 years. At the heart of this memorable campaign was captain Paul Ndhlovu who led the team at the back and joined the team in lethal counterattacks. He was the hero in the semifinal as his only goal helped MAFCO beat Mighty Wanderers to set up a final against Bullets which they lost 3-0.

Name: Clement Nyondo

Position: Striker

Club: Dedza Dynamos

Number of games Played: 3

Number of games started: 3

Total Minutes played: 268

Goals: 2

Player of the Match: 2

Dedza Dynamos reached the last four of a national cup for the first time and Clement Nyondo was the driving force for the team. The Super League leading scorer proved that his form in the league is not just a fluke with some inspiring performances in the FDH Bank Cup. He scored two goals and won two Player of the Match awards in three games.

Goalkeeper of the Tournament

Name: William Thole

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

Number of games Played: 4

Number of games started:4

Total Number of Minutes played: 360

Cleansheets: 2

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers were looking for their first FDH Bank Cup trophy but the dream was never realised. They were stopped in the semifinals by MAFCO. However, keeper William Thole had a good tournament keeping two clean sheets in four matches

Name: Zahaya Malithano

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Santhe Admarc

Number of games Played: 3

Number of games started: 3

Total Number of Minutes played: 450

Clean sheets: 1

Player of the Match awards: 2

Unlike the 2021 edition which saw a non-Super League team reach the final with another bowing out in the semifinal this year’s was short of David vs Goliath upsets. Central Region Football League side Santhe Admarc was the only Non- Super League side that produced wonders, beating two Super League giants Mighty Tigers and Kamuzu Barracks in round of 32 and round of 16 respectively, en route to the quarterfinal where they lost to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers. The main man behind their two famous victories was keeper Zahaya Malithano, who produced Player of the Match displays in both games. With the two games decided on spot kicks, Malithano rose to occasions and saved two penalties in each match to guide Santhe to the last eight.

Source: FAM