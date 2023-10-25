FCB Nyasa Big Bullets produced a dominant second-half display as they came from behind to beat Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium in a midweek fixture to open up a three-point lead over second-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

The defending champions made several changes to their team, but the absence of holding midfielder Frank Willard was felt in the early stages of the match as they struggled to contain the visitors who were pressing from all angles.

In the first minute, Gregory Nachipo almost gave Alick Chirwa’s men a lead when he was gifted the ball by Rabson Chiyenda, but his long-range shot missed the upright with just an inch.

Moments later, a cross from Ndaona Daisi to the other side of the field met Chimwemwe Chisambi, who fired at goal, but Chiyenda was equal to the task with a brilliant save.

At this moment, the hosts were yet to make any amends in the offensive zone, a clear indication that Bullets were under immense pressure from the 2016 league winners.

The early pressing from KB paid off when their dangerous player in the field of play, Olson Kanjira, headed past Chiyenda from a Daisi’ cross, 0-1.

At the other end, Bullets’ first attempt at goal came through Precious Phiri, who saw his low cross shot well blocked by Mike Ntonyo.

Whenever the visitors were in possession, Bullets panicked and they nearly conceded another goal in the 19th minute when Kanjira was left unmarked before producing another header that went over the bar when Chiyenda was already beaten in the line of duty.

With four minutes left to play in the half, Phiri set up Chawanangwa Gumbo inside the six-yard box and the midfielder did everything right by firing at goal, but Lloyd Mugala was very alert with a timely clearance before the ball crossed the line.

In the additional minutes, Gomezgani Chirwa made an impressive run into KB’ half and found Maxwell Phodo unmarked. The forward saw his ferocious shot well saved by Lemani Nthala, and that was all for the half.

In the second half, the visitors were slowing down the game by falling down at every opportunity, a situation that saw Bullets failing to penetrate in the final third as there were too many stoppages by referee Mwayi Nsungama.

However, the delaying tactics were put on hold by Bullets who leveled the scoreline in the 60th minute.

Phiri won the ball away from Ntonyo before setting up Ephraim Kondowe, who got the better of Nthala to the bottom corner, 1-1.

A minute later, it was 2-1. Lanjesi Nkhoma dribbled past Darlington Bisika before releasing a thunderous shot which was fumbled by Nthala only to see the ball landing straight at Phodo, who made no mistake to score his first ever league goal for The People’s Team.

However, the lead was cut short by the visitors who, in a similar fashion to their first goal, leveled through Kanjira, who headed past Chiyenda from Ntonyo’ cross, 2-2.

Bullets introduced Stanley Billiat for Phodo in the 65th minute, and just minutes after coming in, he made a brilliant run into KB’s half before sending a dangerous cross that was blocked by Herbert Wayekha. However, Nkhoma was ready and steady to slot the ball home, 3-2.

In the 70th minute, Hope Namadzunda and Christopher Mtambo replaced Daisi and Ntonyo to try to improve their attacking prowess in search of the equalizer.

Bullets should have had another goal in the 73rd minute when Precious Sambani produced a thunderous shot, which was well saved by Nthala to concede a cornerkick, which was wasted by Billiat.

Phiri had his moment of brilliance when he dribbled past four KB players before his shot was blocked by Wayekha for another set piece.

Kalisto Pasuwa brought in MacFarlane Mgwira and Anthony Mfune for Kondowe and Nkhoma while Hope That and Sherrif Maulana came in for Levison Maganizo and Chisambi.

KB pressed in the final minutes of the match, but Bullets defended with everything to collect maximum points to take their tally to 53 points from 24 games.

The defeat sees KB stuck in the fifth position with 39 points from 26 games.

In another match, Civil Service United and Chitipa United played out to a goalless draw at Civo Stadium.

The result means Abbas Makawa’ charges are just two points above the relegation zone with 30 points, but they have a game in hand over Moyale Barracks.

As for Chitipa, they are fourth with 44 points from the same number of games