There were jubilations at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday as Rastafarian Family gathered to welcome Jamaican Reggae Icon Luciano on his arrival in Malawi.

Luciano will perform at the Reggae Jam Music festival scheduled to take place at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe on 28 October.

Everton Blender was among the people who welcomed his compatriot.

Speaking on his arrival at the Airport on Wednesday, Luciano said he is energized for the show and Malawians should expect a great Reggae event.

He said people should expect unforgettable Reggae music experience with unity and love at the centre of everything.

“I am very excited to be in Malawi, I am here to preach love and unity,” he said.

One of the organizers Richard Chisala said all is set for the event.