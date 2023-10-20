The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has asked Malawians of goodwill to continue assisting government in post Cyclone Freddy recovery interventions.

Director of Disaster Preparedness and Response for DoDMA, Rev. Moses Chimphepo made the call during a donation of funds amounting to K880,000 by a Lilongwe based company, SINO Borcar Investment for Cyclone Freddy recovery interventions.

Rev. Chimphepo said the donation has come at the right time as the recovery process require consented efforts in order for things to get back to their normal state.

“We are in the recovery phase and currently relocating the affected people to safer places. The affected people need building materials, shelter as well as food during this period and the donated funds will be used for facilitating the relocation process”, he said.

On his part, Director of SINO Borcar Investment, Thom Huo said they have made the donation as part of social responsibility and the donation is one percent of their monthly sales.

“We have worked in Malawi for some time and the people are so friendly. For our business to grow, we needed to be reciprocal, by supporting our customers in need and help them recover from the devastation as one way of building their resilience to disasters,” he said.

Meanwhile, government needs over $680 million for reconstruction and recovery interventions following impacts of TCF.