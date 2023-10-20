Airtel Malawi has today contributed 10 million kwacha towards the presidential charity golf tournament which aims at raising funds for needy students and Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The presidential golf tournament, being held under the theme ‘swing to serve ‘, is an initiative by the president to support needy tertiary students and survivors of Cyclone Freddy and other natural disasters.

According to Airtel, the initiative aligns with Airtel Malawi Plc’s corporate social responsibility of supporting and uplifting communities, more especially vulnerable groups as well as champion education in the country.

Airtel Malawi’s Managing director, Charles Kamoto said: “It is the responsibility of every Malawian to contribute towards the country development. Our efforts to re-build Malawi after the devastating effects of cyclone Freddy are at the center of our hearts. When the environment that we operate it is better, the economy is better, and we serve our customers better.”

Kamoto further added that the donation will help mitigate the challenges that most people affected by the cyclone were facing and enable students facing financial constraints to be able to stay in school and get education.

Norah Nsanja who received the symbolic electronic transaction transfer of the K10 million donation said the initiative is grateful to Airtel Malawi for heeding to the President’s call for support.