University of Malawi (Unima) has expelled five students for cheating in exams at the institution of higher learning.

The five are Towera Mwathunga, the five are James Nyirongo, Mphatso Gande, Ned Chabwera, Blessings Sikelo, and Wanangwa Mkandawire.

According to a notice by the university’s registrar Towers Mathunga, the five have been punished for “Plagiarism or copying from each other in an exam.”

Mwathunga added that the students appeared before the Senate Academic Disciplinary Committee regarding academic misconduct cases.