The High Court in Lilongwe on Friday revoked cashgate suspect Paul Mphwiyo’s bail and recommended his arrest.

Mphwiyo reportedly went missing in June this year, weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the High Court can deliver judgement in the K2.4 billion Cashgate case in which the former budget director and others are accused of defrauding the state.

Following Mphwiyo’s abscondment and flouting of bail conditions, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) applied for bail revocation and the court has on Friday, 20 October, 2023 nodded to the application.

According to a press statement signed by ACB principal public relations officer, Egrita Ndala, Mphwiyo has been absconding bail for at least four months since June this year.

“On 20th October 2023, the High Court in Lilongwe heard an application by the State to revoke bail for Paul Mphwiyo who has absconded bail since June 2023.

“The State informed the Court that Mr. Mphwiyo had not reported for his bail as per the bail conditions. The Court has therefore made a ruling revoking Mr. Paul Mphwiyo’ s bail and that he should be arrested whenever and wherever he will be found,” reads part of ACB statement.

It is further reported that the Court has also ordered that Mr. Mphwiyo’s bail bond of ten million kwacha and that of his four sureties who were each bonded at two million kwacha be forfeited to the Malawi Government.