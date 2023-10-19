The Malawi Government has signed a 2.4 trillion Kwacha agreement with the Chinese Government for the construction, electrification and signalling of a comprehensive rail network in Malawi.

Minister of Transport and Public works Jacob Hara signed the 2 billion Euros (about K2.4 trillion) agreement on behalf of government during a 3rd Road and Belt Forum in Beijing, China.

The Minister said the project will bring back rail network in Malawi which has been neglected for a long time.

“The project positions Malawi as a connection passage to Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and it will significantly help the nation to cut cargo and passenger transport costs,” he said.

Hara also highlighted that the project is an initiative which will also support the recent inaugurated Nacara Port Corridor.

The project will run for five years and will be implemented in three phases as the first phase will focus on revamping the Nkaya- Bangula Route in Nsanje.

While the second phase will connect Nkaya- to Mtchinji, passing through Salima and Kanengo in Lilongwe and the final phase will connect Lilongwe to Mbeya Tanzania through the Northern region.

Meanwhile, the project will see the construction of modern train stations, inland ports, the supply of modern trains and the development of Malawi’s rail signaling, passengers communication, and ticketing systems.