The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) says the Southern and Central areas of the country will experience heavy rains this week.

The weather service has indicated that this is due to the convergence of warm and moist unstable air mass and southeasterly air mass over Malawi.

“Expect rainfall over Malawi from Monday 16th October, 2023. The rainfall will be locally heavy and accompanied with thunderstorms mainly affecting Southern and Central areas,” says the service.

The service has advised people in the country to exercise caution from Tuesday to Thursday as there will be heavy rains exceeding 70mm in some places.

The areas which will be affected by the heavy rains are Blantyre, Thyolo, Mchinji, Mulanje and Lilongwe.

The service has also highlighted that there is high risk of gusty winds and lightning during thunderstorms and isolated rain and thunderstorms will continue in some parts of the country from Thursday.