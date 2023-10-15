President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday conveyed his best wishes to all mothers in Malawi as the country celebrates Mother’s Day.

The President conveyed his regards during a Sunday church service at Monkey Bay Living Waters Church in Mangochi.

He said 15th October is a blessed day to the nation and to his family in particular as it is also the day when the First Lady became a mother for the first time to their son, Pastor Nick Chakwera.

“Today is a beautiful day, because we are celebrating efforts that our mothers make to the nation, as such I wish all the best to all mothers in the country.

“To my family, it is a double celebration as, some years ago today the First lady became a mother. As such, even though we could have gone somewhere else for celebrations, the First Lady and I decided to come here and celebrate this day with you,” said Chakwera.

In his key note address to the congregation, the President asked Malawians not to lose faith saying God is with the nation.

He said even though, as a country, Malawi is facing some global challenges, there is hope as God still loves the nation of Malawi.

“ In our nation we have God’s servants who always pray for our mother nation, as such, do not lose hope, we have a bring future,” said Chakwera.

In his remarks trustee for Living Waters Church in Malawi, Bishop Ralph Kachikuni commended President Chakwera for the good relationship that exists between government and the church.

Kachikuni said this demonstrates the President understands the role that the church plays in the country.

In his preaching, Bishop Mateyu Phiri centered on Genesis 26 verse 16, where he encouraged Malawians to stand still despite facing some challenges.

The event concurred with the birthday of the pastor’s wife for Monkey Bay Living Waters Church, Reverend Abeck Kamba and the First Lady presented to her different gifts.

Reported by Bishop