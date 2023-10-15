Nigerian trending artist Ayra Starr has arrived in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) ahead of her performance tonight at the Bingu National Stadium.

The artist has arrived together with her manager Don Jazzy who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records.

Ayra Starr is expected to perform tonight at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) at Kell Kay’s 10th music career celebration.

Some include songs of Ayra Starr include Sability, Bloody Samaritan, Away and Rhythm and blues.

The show is going be hosted by South African female Hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai.

Some of the artists to perform at the show include Gemini Major from South Africa, Prince Luv from Zambia, Abel Chungu from Zambia and also some local artists like Zeze Kingston, Lucius Banda, Lulu, Gwamba, Pop Young, Driemo, Piksy, Eli Njuchi, Malinga and Wendy Harawa.