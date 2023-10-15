Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Saulos Chilima has hailed Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Roman Catholic Church for being a dedicated servant of the church for 25 years.

After being consecrated as Bishop of Zomba Diocese on August 12 this year, Chaima on Saturday celebrated his 25 years in priesthood at Nambera Village, Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe.

He also hailed the Bishop Chaima for remaining faithful throughout his priesthood and further appealed to the bishop to take Zomba Diocese to greater heights to ensure spiritual and social growth.

“Government will continue to work with the catholic church in various development interventions,” the Vice President added.

On his part, Chaima thanked the Vice President for gracing the Priestly Silver Jubilee saying Chilima’s presence demonstrated his dedication and devotion to Christianity.

Bishop Chaima was born on July 14, 1970 at Nambera Village, Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe and went through several stages of education until he obtained his PhD with ” undoubted distinction” in Pastoral Theology.

To reach this far, Bishop Chaima said he had gone through a lot of things that strengthened his Christian faith and moved him forward in pursuit of his catholic priesthood.

He therefore pledged to serve the church with dedication and devotion to see Zomba Diocese reaching out to its faithful spiritually and through development interventions to improve peoples’ livelihood.

The Bishop added that Zomba Diocese will continue to partner with the government in various development interventions such as education, health and social welfare among others.

Other notable figures that attended the Silver Jubilee Cerebration at Nambera Village include Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhunwa, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, businessman Leston Muli of Muli Brothers and academician Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo.