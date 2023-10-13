Malawian musician Kell Kay says everything is set for Sunday’s show at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe where Nigerian afro-Musician Ayra Starr is expected to perform.

The show has been organized in Lilongwe as part of Kell Kay’s 10th music career celebration.

Speaking today at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Kell Kay said Malawians should expect an epic performance from Ayra Starr, Kelly Kay and other local artists.

According to Kell Kay, the concert is about celebrating his music career and what he has achieved in his music journey for a period of 10 years.

“The show is on and everything is done, Ayra Starr is indeed coming and she is going to be in Malawi on Sunday. Everything we agreed is done and as you saw yesterday, she posted that she is coming to Malawi and Nadia also confirmed that she is coming.

“We would like to assure Malawians that we have completed all the payments with the artists that are coming and they are going to be here at the agreed time,” he said.

In her remarks, Priscilla Mhango who is one of the organizers of the show said they have taken extra measures in terms of security and people who are coming to the show will be safe.

She said the organizes are working with private security companies as well as the Malawi Police and there will be a search service by the gate entrance.

“We have also put CCTV cameras in different parts of the stadium just to be safe so we are going to have a section where people are watching different sides of the show to make sure nothing funny is happening and if something is happening we are going to attend to it as quickly as possible,” said Mhango.

Ayra Starr is one of the most trending artists right now from Nigeria. The musician has hit songs like “Rush” which charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom where it peaked at number 24.

With the song, Ayra Starr became the youngest African female Artist to surpass 100 million views on a single video on YouTube and also the first to do so within 5 months.

Other Ayra Starr songs include Sability, Bloody Samaritan, Away and Rhythm and Blues.

The show in Malawi is going be hosted by South African female Hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai.

Some of the artists to perform at the show include Gemini Major from South Africa, Prince Luv from Zambia, Abel Chungu from Zambia and also some local artists like Zeze Kingston, Lucius Banda, Lulu, Gwamba, Pop Young, Driemo, Piksy, Eli Njuchi, Malinga and Wendy Harawa.

Tickets are being sold in different outlets at a price of K6000 for standard tickets, K15000 closer to the stage and K15000 for VIP.