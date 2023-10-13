Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has introduced human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling where women will be able to collect samples on their own for cervical cancer testing.

Speaking today, in Chiradzulu Medicines San Frontiers Health Promotion and Community Engagement Manager Nancy Kamwaza said during the project, women will be able to collect samples on their own.

“The samples will be tested for HPV which is a virus that can cause cervical cancer,” said Kamwaza.

According to Kamwaza, four women die every day due to cervical cancer and the study will help doctors to detect presence of virus in the women’s body before it presents any symptoms as a result cancer is going to be treatable.

In his words, Group Village Head Chapola under Traditional Authority Onga thanked Medicines San Frontiers for bringing the project in Chiradzulu saying he hopes that people of his area will be helped accordingly.

He also promised to work together with the organization in ensuring that the message reaches a lot of people.

On its side, Chiradzulu District Director of Administration said they will help the organization to reach as many people as they can with an aim of bringing cervix cancer to an end.

The project is targeting 10,000 women aged between 25 and 49 year in both Chiradzulu and Blantyre and is expected to run for three years.

Reported by Andrew Salima – Chiradzulu