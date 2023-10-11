Wakawaka Mighty Tigers have hammered Kaning’ina Forest Soldiers, Moyale Barracks, this afternoon in a Tnm Super League midweek game.

Tigers opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Frank Chikufenji’s free kick was deflected into the net beating helpless Harawa on goal.

In the second half, Tigers increased their lead through Precious Chipungu and Zikani Munthali to win the game 3-0

Masiya Manda of Mighty Wakawaka Tigers was voted Man of the Match.

In a post match interview, Christopher Nyambose, coach for Tigers, said they played well under instructions.

“I told my boys to play and die for the game in order to run away from relegation zone. We are left with four games and we will make sure to win all games because it’s not over until it’s over,” said Nyambose.

Moyale coach Victor Chingoka said his players were over-confident because of the draw against leaders Mighty Wanderers over the week.

“They didn’t play as instructed but we will try hard to restore our winning methods,” said Chingoka.

The win takes Tigers to 10th position from 13 with 31 points while Moyale have dropped to 12 from 11 and have 30 points.