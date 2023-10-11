President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday presided over graduation of 360 University of Malawi (UNIMA) graduands at the Great Hall in Zomba where he expressed hope that the new graduates will be agents of change in society where their knowledge and skills are required.

Chakwera who is also UNIMA Chancellor added that his administration is committed to supporting the university to continue to be a centre for excellence for national development, saying Malawi should never be starved of highly qualified people in various fields.

Before presiding over the graduation, the president toured some of completed development projects and those that are taking shape at the UNIMA such as School of Economics, Chief Mwambo and Chief Chikowi lecture theatres, ICT Business Center, chemistry,,

Brown Chimphamba Laborotary and UNIMA office complex.

With the modern infrastructures at the campus, the president expressed hope that UNIMA will continue to produce graduates that turn into capable workers.

“I don’t expect Malawi to be in short supply of capable leaders in the public and private sector when we have centre of excellence like UNIMA,” added the president who also passed through corridors of UNIMA formerly Chancellor College.

He said the country expects those that pass through corridors of higher learning institutions to be part of the society of givers not takers and producers not consumers.

Chakwera therefore called on the graduates to desist from corrupt practices which he said are counterproductive to national economy.

UNIMA Vice Chancellor, Professor, Samson Sajidu acknowledged government’s financial support to UNIMA which has enabled the college to implement various infrastructural development projects that are expected to add more academic values to tertiary education.

Sajidu, however, cited limited students accommodation as one of UNIMA’s challenges as the institution aspires to increase students admission.

He said UNIMA only accommodates 1,000 students out of 11,000 students and further explained that teaching space is another hiccup as current space fails to take in many students.

The Vice Chancellor expressed hope that government and other partners will continue to support UNIMA to remain a center of excellence.

UIMA Council Board Chairperson George Patridge also commended government for supporting the institution to implement infrastructural projects as UNIMA strives to remain relevant at regional and global level.

The 360 graduates — 183 males and 177 females — received certificates, diplomas, post-graduate diplomas, bachelors degrees, masters degrees and PhDs.