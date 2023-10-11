FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ winning run in Lilongwe continued with yet another important 2-0 victory over Civil Service United in the Airtel Top 8 Cup quarterfinal first leg match played at Civo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The hosts were coming from a comfortable 5-0 victory over Mgwirizano FC in the Castel Challenge Cup Round of 64 while Bullets were coming from their 3-0 win over Mafco FC to retain the FDH Bank Cup.

The result offers the 2022 winners a huge but all-important advantage ahead of the decisive second leg match at Kamuzu Stadium later this month.

What happened

Playing at a very bumpy and hard surface, the visitors were made to absorb some early pressure from the hosts who were very familiar with their playing surface.

It was a 50-50 affair in the early stages as the two teams battled heavily in the midfield through Civil’s Lloyd Aaron and Bullets’ Mpokera.

The Lilongwe based side had their first clear-cut scoring chance in the 17th minute when Damiano Kunje played Innocent Tanganyika to the far right and the veteran winger delivered a very dangerous ball inside the penalty box, but Festus Duwe fired wide when Bullets’ defense was torn apart.

Moments later, Tanganyika made another dangerous run when Kaonga thought he had played an offside trap, but the winger fired his shot wide off Rabson Chiyenda’s left-hand side goal post.

At this moment, the visitors were yet to register a shot at goal as they failed to make any serious threat upfront, with Phodo, Billiat, and Precious Phiri trying their level best to produce something extraordinary, but Civil’s defense, led by Boston Kabango, was very stubborn and handled every threat with maturity.

Soon after the half-hour mark, an error by Chiyenda almost gifted the hosts a goal when he collided with his own defender, Nyasulu, but lucky enough, the deflected ball rolled out of action for a cornerkick which was easily defended by the shot-stopper.

Bullets broke the deadlock in the 34th minute through a fabulous volley outside the penalty box by Phodo, who was quick to fire at goal to beat Lumbani Chitete to his far top corner, 0-1.

Pasuwa’s charges should have had another goal towards the end of the half when Phodo and Chawanangwa Gumbo exchanged passes to find Billiat unmarked.

However, the winger produced a very weak shot that was easily saved by Chitete, and that was all for the half.

In the second half, Pasuwa brought in Hassan Kajoke for Billiat to increase the attacking efficiency in search of more goals.

For the next five minutes, Bullets won two set pieces closer to Civil’s penalty box, but M’gwira’s deliveries ended up in the hands of Chitete, who was in control of his penalty box.

With 57 minutes played, Mfune made his way into the offensive zone and released Phodo to the left side of the penalty box, and with only the goalkeeper to beat, he failed to hit the ball with power from the close range.

On the other side of the field, a miscommunication between Okumu and Phiri resulted in a freekick in a very dangerous position, but Binwell Katinji fired straight at the organized defensive wall mounted by Okumu, Phiri and Nyasulu.

The clock was ticking very fast for the hosts who decided to introduce Luke Chima and Patrick Phiri for Tanganyika and Duwe.

These changes made a huge impact as the hosts increased their attacking prowess in search of the much needed goal.

With Civil pushing, almost everyone upfront, Bullets capitalized with their second goal in the 72nd minute.

A counter attack through Gumbo released Mgwira in the midfield, and the midfielder’ throughball found Kajoke, who sprinted towards the penalty box before slotting the ball past defenseless Chitete, 0-2.

At this moment, it was now about managing the game, knowing fully that two away goals were scored ahead of the return leg.

A defensive error in the 78th by Phiri almost brought back Civil into the contest when his first touch played Katinji onside. The striker fired at goal, but he was denied by Chiyenda’s fantastic save for a cornerkick, which was also well defended by Okumu.

Pasuwa introduced Peter Banda, Kenneth Pasuwa, Kondowe, and Willard for Mfune, Gumbo, M’gwira, and Phodo while Moses Banda and, Lovemore Mbeta replaced Dan Kumwenda and, Chikaiko Batison for the hosts.

Kondowe nearly got his name on the scoresheet when he connected well from Phiri’s well taken corner kick, but Chitete was very equal to the task with a brilliant save.

There was one last chance for the hosts when Okumu nearly scored into his own net when he tried to make a clearance, beating his own goalkeeper who was out of his line, a cornerkick was awarded but Civil failed to capitalize as referees Newton Nyirenda blew his whistle to mark the end of the match.

Mpokera was named man of the match.

Next for Pasuwa’s charges is a TNM Super League match against Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday at Rumphi Stadium.

As for Civil, they will now switch focus to their League survival as they lie in the bottom three with 25 points from 24 games.