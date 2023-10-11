President Lazarus Chakwera has called on all people in the country to play their roles in developing the country.

Chakwera was speaking at Chikwawa Secondary School ground during a development rally after he officially launched Katunga- Maseya (KAMA) Cooperative Mega Farm in the district.

“We have what it takes to develop our country. There are things that can be done by government as well as others by private sector. Let us all play our roles to develop our country together,” said Chakwera.

He added that Chikwawa has the potential of becoming a good example to other districts.

The president said there are more development projects in the pipeline that will take the country to another level.

On his part, Secretary General for Malawi Congress Party Eisenhower Mkaka commended President Chakwera for fulfilling some of development activities in the Malawi 2063 agenda, such as establishment of Mega farms.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North constituency Owen Chomanika commended government for the development projects taking place in the district.

Reported by Leah Malimbasa