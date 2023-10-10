Mthunzi Funeral Services Company has given musician Atoht Manje’s family MK1 million as condolence following the musician’s death.

The ‘Munthu’ hitmaker, real name Elias Missi, died in the wee hours of Sunday when he complained about feeling unwell after performing at the University of Livingstonia (Unilia).

The death of the musician has saddened Malawians including Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, a member of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited which has contributed MK1 million to the late Atoht Manje’s family.

According to a statement released by the company, Atoht Manje played a vital role during the launch campaign of the company’s Mthunzi Funeral Plan Product in 2022.

The company says Atoht Manje brought unparalleled passion, authenticity, and dedication to his role, and his impact on the product launch was immeasurable, hence their condolence contribution to the bereaved family.

“As we mourn the passing of Atohti Manje, let us also celebrate the incredible journey we shared with him. His memory will continue to inspire us to strive for excellence and to cherish the connections we make along the way.

“He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for the warmth and kindness he extended to the team. Atohti Manje’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched with his music,” reads part of the statement.

It is reported that after complaining of not feeling well, Atoht Manje went into a car to rest but was later found unconscious in the car and his death was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday.