The Scorchers will face Mozambique in the semi-finals of the 2023 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship following their 3-1 win over Madagascar 3-1 in their last group match at UJ Soweto Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.

Goals from Vanessa Chikupira, Leticia Chinyamula, and Asimenye Simwaka were enough to ensure that Scorchers finished the group stage with a 100 percent record.

Madagascar scored the consolation through Helisoa Haingo Ny Kanto from the penalty spot.

The Scorchers finished top of Group A with nine points from three matches, three points above second- placed South Africa, who claimed 3-0 win over eSwatini in another match.

Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili urged his charges to raise their game in the semi-finals.

“We have to work hard and be focused to qualify for the final. We should not relax and start thinking that we are already champions. We do not know much about Mozambique, but we have to be seriousand be ready for them,” said Fazili.

Fazili was also pleased that the Scorchers finished the group stage with three wins.

“We were in a tough group considering that we were playing against hosts South Africa, but after we beat them, we had confidence that we can go through. We managed to get nine points, which is a good record for us,” he said.

Fazili rested some key players against Madagascar, including Captain Temwa Chawinga, Madyina Ngulube, Lyna James, and Chimwemwe Madise.

Mozambique booked a semifinal berth with Malawi after they finished as the overall best runner-up after beating Angola 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium to qualify with seven points from three matches, behind defending champions Zambia on goal-difference.

Zambia will face Group C winners between Zimbabwe and Botswana, who will meet tomorrow.