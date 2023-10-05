Pope’s Remark Shows a Catholic Church’s Shift in Tone over Homosexuality

Pope Francis has suggested that the Catholic Church could offer blessings to same-sex couples. “We cannot be judges who only deny, reject and exclude,” said the Pope in response to a group of cardinals who asked him for clarity on the issue of homosexuality.

The Pope, reports the BBC, said any request for a blessing should be treated with “pastoral charity”.

While the Pope firmly upholds the Church’s definition of marriage as an “exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman,” he acknowledges the need for “pastoral prudence” when considering blessings. He suggests that requests for blessings should be examined on a case-by-case basis, with decisions tailored to individual circumstances, avoiding the creation of a rigid norm.

While this shift in tone does not constitute a doctrinal departure, Pope Francis‘ papacy has been marked by efforts to soften the Church’s language on various issues, including sexuality.

In February, the Church of England took a similar step when senior figures voted in favor of allowing prayers of blessing for same-sex couples. This move allows same-sex couples to receive services such as prayers of dedication, thanksgiving, and God’s blessing in Anglican churches after a legal marriage ceremony.

The Catholic Church is one of thew most followed churches in Malawi where homosexuality is criminalised.