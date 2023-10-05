Pope Francis Suggests Catholic Church Could Bless Same-Sex Couples

Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church

Pope’s Remark Shows a Catholic Church’s Shift in Tone over Homosexuality

Pope Francis has suggested that the Catholic Church could offer blessings to same-sex couples. “We cannot be judges who only deny, reject and exclude,” said the Pope in response to a group of cardinals who asked him for clarity on the issue of homosexuality.

The Pope, reports the BBC, said any request for a blessing should be treated with “pastoral charity”.

While the Pope firmly upholds the Church’s definition of marriage as an “exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman,” he acknowledges the need for “pastoral prudence” when considering blessings. He suggests that requests for blessings should be examined on a case-by-case basis, with decisions tailored to individual circumstances, avoiding the creation of a rigid norm.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, is known for his progressive stance on social issues and his commitment to interfaith dialogue.
While this shift in tone does not constitute a doctrinal departure, Pope Francis‘ papacy has been marked by efforts to soften the Church’s language on various issues, including sexuality.

In February, the Church of England took a similar step when senior figures voted in favor of allowing prayers of blessing for same-sex couples. This move allows same-sex couples to receive services such as prayers of dedication, thanksgiving, and God’s blessing in Anglican churches after a legal marriage ceremony.

The Catholic Church is one of thew most followed churches in Malawi where homosexuality is criminalised.

